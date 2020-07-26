Magalluf
All quiet on Punta Ballena
Although establishments selling alcohol on three streets in Magalluf have had to close and there is therefore very little activity, a heavy police presence is being maintained.
Overnight on Friday, Calvia police and Guardia Civil dealt with an incident when some chairs were thrown; one arrest was made for drug dealing. Punta Ballena was otherwise quiet, there having been a protest at ten in the evening against the closure order. This involved establishments switching on their lights.
