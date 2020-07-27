Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is very hot and sunny again today with a high of 36 degrees, a nice southerly breeze and a low of 21.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 34 degrees with a light wind and a low 20.
It’s 33 degrees in Ses Salines with lots of sunshine, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.
Alcudia is sunny and 34 with an overnight temperature of 22 degrees and here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.
It’s slightly cooler in Valldemossa at 32 with sunshine all day long and a low of 21 degrees.
