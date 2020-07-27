Tourism
Spain hopes UK to lift quarantine on Spanish islands quickly
Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said this morning that she hoped Britain could lift the quarantine imposed on people returning from the Balearic and Canary Islands very quickly, "today rather than tomorrow."
After British authorities imposed this weekend a quarantine on travellers coming from Spain, the government said it would focus its efforts on convincing them to lift it for the two archipelagos.
"We've been talking all weekend," Maroto said. "What we'd like is for quarantines to be lifted on the islands as early as possible and we hope it will be today rather than tomorrow."
