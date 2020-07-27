Hotels
New Inca hotel to focus on cycling tourism in the Tramuntana
The old Can Ballester factory on the Avenida Lluc in Inca is to be turned into an urban hotel that will focus on a cycling clientele.
German developer Matthias Meindel is behind the Hotel de Ciutat Tramuntana project. The hotel will be a "unique establishment" in Inca and will take advantage of the good transport connections and the many cycling and hiking routes in the Tramuntana Mountains.
Escaire Arquitectura is the architects' firm for a conversion that will have ten bedrooms and twenty beds. The factory's interior will be transformed and there will be an additional floor - to make three. The hotel will have a workshop and parking area for bikes. Meindel believes that "it will be a very attractive option for tourists who want to spend their vacations without a car and opt for greener transport, such as the train".
The application for a building licence has been submitted to Inca town hall and, if everything goes to plan, the hotel will open in spring 2022.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.