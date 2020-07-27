There will be ten rooms in the new hotel. 27-07-2020

The old Can Ballester factory on the Avenida Lluc in Inca is to be turned into an urban hotel that will focus on a cycling clientele.

German developer Matthias Meindel is behind the Hotel de Ciutat Tramuntana project. The hotel will be a "unique establishment" in Inca and will take advantage of the good transport connections and the many cycling and hiking routes in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Escaire Arquitectura is the architects' firm for a conversion that will have ten bedrooms and twenty beds. The factory's interior will be transformed and there will be an additional floor - to make three. The hotel will have a workshop and parking area for bikes. Meindel believes that "it will be a very attractive option for tourists who want to spend their vacations without a car and opt for greener transport, such as the train".

The application for a building licence has been submitted to Inca town hall and, if everything goes to plan, the hotel will open in spring 2022.