Quarantine
Britain set to drop quarantine for Canary Islands and Balearics
Britain will drop its policy of requiring people returning from the Spanish Canary Islands or Balearics to quarantine for two weeks, the Sun newspaper said on Monday.
On Saturday, Britain announced a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain at the height of the summer vacation season, and the government is monitoring a rise of cases in France and Germany too.
Comments
Philip Rose / Hace about 2 hours
My wife and I are staying in Alcudia, why are there no police controlling tourist who are not wearing face masks. We counted 51 adults and several children walking out of Bellevue totally ignoring this rule. WHY !!!