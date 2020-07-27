British tourists returning to UK. 27-07-2020 BORJA SUAREZ

Britain will drop its policy of requiring people returning from the Spanish Canary Islands or Balearics to quarantine for two weeks, the Sun newspaper said on Monday.

On Saturday, Britain announced a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain at the height of the summer vacation season, and the government is monitoring a rise of cases in France and Germany too.