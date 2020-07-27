The number of coronavirus cases in the Balearics has always been comparatively low. 27-07-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

According to figures released by the Balearics public health directorate on Monday, there were 33 new positive cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday morning. There were no fatalities.

There have been 2,483 cases in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic and 230 deaths. Currently, there are 132 active cases, with 2,121 patients having recovered.