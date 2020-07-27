Coronavirus
Thirty-three coronavirus cases in the Balearics since Friday
According to figures released by the Balearics public health directorate on Monday, there were 33 new positive cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday morning. There were no fatalities.
There have been 2,483 cases in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic and 230 deaths. Currently, there are 132 active cases, with 2,121 patients having recovered.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.