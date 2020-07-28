Culture
British actor opens Atlàntida Film Fest
Shakespeare in Love star Joseph Fiennes attended the Atlantida film festival in Palma on Monday night.
Fiennes, who has a home on the island, collected the prize given to leading British director Stephen Frears who was unable to attend as a result of the coronavirus travel restrictions.
Frears said that the travel ban was a ridiculous state of affairs.
