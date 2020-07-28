The British actor Joseph Fiennes who collected the prize given to leading British director Stephen Frears who was unable to attend. 27-07-2020 CATI CLADERA

Shares:

Shakespeare in Love star Joseph Fiennes attended the Atlantida film festival in Palma on Monday night.

Fiennes, who has a home on the island, collected the prize given to leading British director Stephen Frears who was unable to attend as a result of the coronavirus travel restrictions.

Frears said that the travel ban was a ridiculous state of affairs.