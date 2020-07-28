Mallorca Weather 28-07-2020

Shares:

The MAximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Palma, Airport with 38.1 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, airport.......................... 38.1 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella................. 37.2 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem............................... 36.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, Port...............................36.3 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 36.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................15.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade

Arta...........................................19.1 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 19.3 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Campos, Salines de Llevant............................ 24 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Formentera...................................................... 45 (km/h)

Campos, Salines de Llevant............................ 36 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 36 (km/h)

Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 35 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 34 (km/h)