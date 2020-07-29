Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 37 degrees today with plenty of sunshine, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 22.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with a top temperature of 37, a strong wind and a low of 22 degrees.
Santanyi is sunny and slightly cooler at 33 with a 30 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 22 degrees.
It’s 34 degrees in Pollensa with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 22.
Deya is hot and sunny with a southeasterly wind and a high of 36 degrees falling to 22 overnight.
