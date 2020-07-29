Playa de Palma beaches finally have umbrellas and sunbeds. 28-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Mar de Mallorca has finally put sunbeds and umbrellas on the beaches in Playa de Palma, according to Citizen Participation Councillor, Alberto Jarabo.

The Concessionaire has been at loggerheads with Palma City Council for more than two months and refused to provide beach services, such as spa services and pedal boats until now.

When more tourists started to arrive in Playa de Palma, the Council issued Mar de Mallorca with an ultimatum,telling the company to put out the beach furniture or face the consequences.

Hoteliers in the area had also complained to the Council several times about the lack of umbrellas and sunbeds.

Councillor Jarabo has confirmed that Mar de Mallorca’s contract will be extended to compensate for this year's losses, saying the length of the extension will be decided at the end of this year.

According to economic data presented by the company on June 30, an extension of at least one year has already been guaranteed.

Palma City Council is also now waiting to find out if Costas will lower its mandatory fee for the use of beaches and other coastal areas.