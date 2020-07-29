Culture
Queen Sofia has arrived at Marivent Palace
Queen Sofía and Infanta Elena have arrived at Marivent Palace for their traditional summer holiday on the Island.
King Felipe, Queen Letizia, together and their daughters, will land in Palma on Friday, August 7.
