All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The maximum Temperature in Mallorca is 35.7 Degrees in Palma, University
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, University..................... 35.7 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................... 34.9 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 34.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion....................34.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 34.3 degrees Centigrade
29/07 11:42 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:42 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/u0H0TdvTfy— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 29, 2020
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................15.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................19.6 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 19.7 degrees Centigrade
Arta.......................................... 20.1 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 28 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 23 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 39 (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 39 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 38 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 37 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 36 (km/h)
