Puerto Soller, Majorca. 28-07-2020

It’s absolutely scorching in Palma with a high of 39 degrees! There's an easterly wind to cool us all down, but get those fans ready because the overnight temperature will be 22.

Andratx is sunny and breezy and slightly cooler at 34 degrees, falling to 23 overnight.

The mercury is hovering around 39 degrees in Llucmajor with plenty of sunshine, a 25 kilometre an hour easterly wind and an overnight low of 23.

Muro is very hot and sunny with a top temperature of 37, a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 21.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

It’s sunny in Valldemossa with a light wind and a high of 34 dropping to 22 after dark.