Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Temperatures are way up there again today, it’s 38 degrees in Palma with a hint of a breeze and a low of 21.
It’s hot and sunny in Calvia with a high of 36 degrees dropping to 22 overnight.
Ses Salines is 35 degrees and breezy with lots of sunshine and a low of 21.
The sun’s out in Capdepera with a light wind, a daytime temperature of 34 and a sweltering 24 degrees overnight.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Cala Ratjada.
And it’s 37, hot and sunny in Soller with virtually no wind and a low of 21 degrees.
