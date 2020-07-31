Playa de Porto Cristo, Majorca. 12-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Temperatures are way up there again today, it’s 38 degrees in Palma with a hint of a breeze and a low of 21.

It’s hot and sunny in Calvia with a high of 36 degrees dropping to 22 overnight.

Ses Salines is 35 degrees and breezy with lots of sunshine and a low of 21.

The sun’s out in Capdepera with a light wind, a daytime temperature of 34 and a sweltering 24 degrees overnight.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Cala Ratjada.

And it’s 37, hot and sunny in Soller with virtually no wind and a low of 21 degrees.