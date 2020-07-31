More than 3,000 jobs advertised at Correos.es. 31-07-2020 Correos

More than 3,000 jobs are up for grabs at Correos from Friday and applicants should register at correos.es, according to the Central Union & Independent Officials, or CSIF

2,000 of the contracts are the result of temporary consolidation and the other 1,421 are for workers who will either Deliver Mail, or work in the Shipment Classification Department or Customer Services.

A few weeks ago 4,005 new permanent workers were incorporated into the workforce. 1,896 for urban distribution and motorised rural services, 722 for urban distribution and non-motorised rural services, another 725 workers as Classification Agents and the remaining 662 in Customer Services.

These new employees achieved the highest score of the 166,000 applicants who participated in simultaneous Correos tests at 29 locations in January.

Correos recruits new workers through agreements negotiated with the Government and the Unions.

The new job offer is a joint call that includes 1,421 places approved in 2019 and 2,000 temporary positions for the 2018-2020 employment stabilisation plan.

The first round of the Correos test is about Company products, services and work processes, followed by a merit phase to assess experience and training requirements.

The postal society says the high number of applicants reflects the “recognition of the Correos brand as a quality employer which offers stable employment and the possibility to develop a solid professional career.”