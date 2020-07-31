Mallorca Weather

31-07-2020

The Maximum Temperature is in Palma, University with 38.8 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, University..................... 38.8 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 37.8 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 37.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Airport...........................37.0 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Cami.............. 36.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................17.6 degrees Centigrade
Arta.......................................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..........18.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 19.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 34 (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 30 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 21 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 20 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 20 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 43 (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 20 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 32 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 32 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 32 (km/h)

