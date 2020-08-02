Cala Bona, Majorca. 22-05-2020 S. Bauza Vives/J. Morey

It’s a hot, sunny Sunday in Palma with a high of 35 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and an overnight low of 22.

The beaches will be full in Calvia, it’s 35 degrees with lots of sunshine, a low of 22 and a nice breeze to cool everyone down.

Llucmajor is very hot and sunny with a top temperature of 36 degrees, a 25 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 24.

It’s a little cooler in Muro with a high of 31 degrees, a moderate wind and a low of 22. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further up the coast in Puerto Alcudia.

And Soller is 34 degrees and sunny with a nice breeze and a low of 20.