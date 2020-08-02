Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a hot, sunny Sunday in Palma with a high of 35 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and an overnight low of 22.
The beaches will be full in Calvia, it’s 35 degrees with lots of sunshine, a low of 22 and a nice breeze to cool everyone down.
Llucmajor is very hot and sunny with a top temperature of 36 degrees, a 25 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 24.
It’s a little cooler in Muro with a high of 31 degrees, a moderate wind and a low of 22. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further up the coast in Puerto Alcudia.
And Soller is 34 degrees and sunny with a nice breeze and a low of 20.
