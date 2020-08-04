Five day forecast in Majorca. 04-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Tuesday temperatures were starting to creep up again but there was some rainfall registered.

Maximum Temperatures

Banyalbufar.............................. 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport...........................28.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, unversity....................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................13.9 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 41 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 41 (km/h)

Campos, Can Sion........................................... 39 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 55 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 47 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 46 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 42 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 41 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Ibiza, airport......................................................... 3.5 mm

Sant Antoni de Portmany..................................... 0.9 mm

Capdepera........................................................... 0.8 mm

Escorca, Lluc....................................................... 0.1 mm