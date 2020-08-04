Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Tuesday temperatures were starting to creep up again but there was some rainfall registered.
@TempsIB3 @AEMET_Baleares @TempsIB3 @MiquelSalamanca @Meteo_Menorca— Mateu Espintor (@MEspintor) August 4, 2020
Una bona descàrrega Formentor - Cap d'es Pinar
ara mateix pic.twitter.com/GarfQOgaTN
Maximum Temperatures
Banyalbufar.............................. 28.9 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport...........................28.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, unversity....................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.9 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 17.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 41 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 41 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion........................................... 39 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 55 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 47 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 46 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 42 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 41 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Ibiza, airport......................................................... 3.5 mm
Sant Antoni de Portmany..................................... 0.9 mm
Capdepera........................................................... 0.8 mm
Escorca, Lluc....................................................... 0.1 mm
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.