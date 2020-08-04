There is early detection of new cases. 04-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry's epidemiology service reported 128 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. These new cases mean that there are currently 449 active cases in the Balearics.

The Monday figure given by the ministry was 67. These were for the three-day period from Friday. Last week, 81 new cases were reported on Friday, 39 on Thursday and 24 on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ministry says that the increase in new cases is due to the early detection by the primary health care Covid-19 coordination centre. Almost 70% of cases are people who are asymptomatic and who have been diagnosed thanks to tracing. An average of nine people who have been in close contact with each new case are being traced and tested. The detection of these people and their subsequent isolation "breaks the virus transmission chain, which serves to contain the pandemic".