Police
Calvia police acting against nighttime beach parties
Calvia police are intensifying nighttime surveillance in Magalluf and Palmanova in order to prevent young people gathering on beaches. The police say that they have broken up parties which breach social distancing and public drinking regulations, with patrols being carried out from two in the morning. Under a Balearic government decree, this is the time when bars and other establishments are obliged to close.
The police are also checking on bars. One in Palmanova has been reported for being open at 2.30, while another in Paguera was open at 2.45. Two establishments in Santa Ponsa have also been reported - one for breaching noise regulations and the other for allowing its dance floor to be used for dancing. Under the decree, there cannot be dancing.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Sharon Hillary / Hace about 7 hours
The kids must be LOCKED DOWN. They are spreaders, spreaders of Coronavirus. Covid-19. It's infecting and killing thousands in Spain EVERY SINGLE DAY. Coronavirus. I wear 3 masks on top of each other and wash my clothes at 90'c whenever I go out to take the trash out. I don't go to the shops or beach because I don't want to meet infected spreaders. Coronavirus will kill us all. Coronavirus. It's a killer. Coronavirus - remember that name