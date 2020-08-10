Shares:

Calvia police are intensifying nighttime surveillance in Magalluf and Palmanova in order to prevent young people gathering on beaches. The police say that they have broken up parties which breach social distancing and public drinking regulations, with patrols being carried out from two in the morning. Under a Balearic government decree, this is the time when bars and other establishments are obliged to close.

The police are also checking on bars. One in Palmanova has been reported for being open at 2.30, while another in Paguera was open at 2.45. Two establishments in Santa Ponsa have also been reported - one for breaching noise regulations and the other for allowing its dance floor to be used for dancing. Under the decree, there cannot be dancing.