Fire near the Gorg Blau reservoir in Majorca. 13-08-2020 Ibanat

Firefighters say a blaze near the Gorg Blau reservoir in the Sierra de Tramuntana is now under control.

Flames were detected at around 10:25 on Thursday and personnel from the Ministry of Environment were immediately deployed to the site.

It took firefighters about an hour to douse the flames which scorched at least 0.02 hectares of scrubland, according to the Balearic Institute of Nature, IbanatAccording to Ibanat.

The extremely high temperatures over the last week or so have raised concerns about the possibility of forest fires and it’s absolutely forbidden to start a fire anywhere in the Balearic Islands.