Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

14-08-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday it continues to be hot. The next few days the weather will remain hot and sticky, as temperatures will be higher then normal and there will be no rainfall.

Maximum Temperatures
Campos, Can Sion................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 32.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 32.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 19.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 27 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 27 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 32 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 30 (km/h)

