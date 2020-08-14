Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 14-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday it continues to be hot. The next few days the weather will remain hot and sticky, as temperatures will be higher then normal and there will be no rainfall.

Hasta fin de mes, predominarán, sobre Baleares, temperaturas por encima de lo habitual para estos días y escasas precipitaciones. https://t.co/QkhOZlghvc — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 14, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Campos, Can Sion................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 32.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant......... 32.4 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.3 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 19.3 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 27 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 27 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 32 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 31 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 30 (km/h)