All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Friday it continues to be hot. The next few days the weather will remain hot and sticky, as temperatures will be higher then normal and there will be no rainfall.
Hasta fin de mes, predominarán, sobre Baleares, temperaturas por encima de lo habitual para estos días y escasas precipitaciones. https://t.co/QkhOZlghvc— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 14, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Campos, Can Sion................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 32.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 32.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 19.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 19.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 27 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 27 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 32 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 30 (km/h)
