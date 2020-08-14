Shares:

The Guardia Civil in Inca have arrested two men aged 31 and 34 in connection with an assault on three people and attempted robbery.

Last Sunday, three younger men were on a bench in the Serral de Ses Monges area of Inca when they were approached by a group of eight, some of whom were carrying clubs. They were intent on robbing phones and other personal belongings. All three suffered slight injuries.

A local police patrol was in the area at the time, but the officers were unable to carry out arrests because of the aggressiveness shown by the group, who then fled the scene. A Guardia Civil investigation led to the identification of the two men. Their status in Spain is said to be "irregular".

One of the two has been charged with theft for a separate incident. Around dawn on Wednesday, he went to Inca Hospital and stole a phone from a patient.