The Council of Majorca's latest tourism promotion campaign. 14-08-2020

Shares:

The Council of Majorca's tourism foundation and the Logitravel online travel agency are to conduct a co-marketing campaign that will be directed at the national and UK markets and which will focus on culture and nature tourism.

For the Spanish market, there is to be investment of 258,437 euros, of which the foundation will be contributing 74,947 euros. For the UK market, the investment is 154,666 euros, with the foundation also providing 29% of the total (44,824 euros).

The campaign will consist of advertising inserts (video and graphical images) on various online and social media platforms. The promotion will run from now until October.

This is the second co-marketing campaign to be announced by the Council of Majorca. Last week, the president, Catalina Cladera, explained a programme agreed between the tourism foundation and Barceló's B the Travel Brand travel agency.

These shared promotional efforts are part of the foundation's 2020 action plan and they are designed to support the sales channels for the main tourism markets - the UK, Germany, France, Spain - and also Russia. Various tourism product segments are to be promoted. Culture and nature are two; others include conferences and exhibitions, gastronomy, and sport.