Health
When will the new Health Measures be law?
The Ministry of Health, Salvador Illa and the Autonomous Communities have made a "unanimous" decision to ban smoking in public roads or outdoors when 2 metre social distancing is not possible, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
They also agreed to close all nightclubs, dance halls and late night bars, with or without live performances.
“These are the "minimum" measures that all Autonomies are obliged to comply with, but each Community can extend the restrictions if necessary” said Minister Illa, who added that “there is no set deadline for the Autonomous Communities to transpose these new rules, but they will do so as soon as possible.”
Smoking & Nightlife
Balearic Government sources say the new rules will be studied by Lawyers before they’re implemented and are expected to take effect as soon as they're published in the BOIB early next week.
Polls
-
Do you agree with the ban on smoking in public places?
-
Yes:
67.53%
52
-
No:
31.17%
24
-
Maybe:
1.3%
1
- Yes: 67.53%
