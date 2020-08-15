Tui and other tour operators have cancelled packages. 15-08-2020 Gemma Andreu

The DRV German travel association said on Saturday that all German tour operators have cancelled package holidays in the Balearics.

The association added that it was "normal procedure" to cancel packages if the German government issued advice against travel to a particular region. The cancellations will also apply to other Spanish destinations with the exception of the Canary Islands, which were excluded from Friday's travel advice issued by the German government.

The situation will be monitored, and further cancellations will be announced if the travel advice does not change.