Tourism
German tour operators cancel Balearics holiday packages
The DRV German travel association said on Saturday that all German tour operators have cancelled package holidays in the Balearics.
The association added that it was "normal procedure" to cancel packages if the German government issued advice against travel to a particular region. The cancellations will also apply to other Spanish destinations with the exception of the Canary Islands, which were excluded from Friday's travel advice issued by the German government.
The situation will be monitored, and further cancellations will be announced if the travel advice does not change.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.