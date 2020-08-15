Travel
Dutch government advising against travel to the Balearics
The Dutch government has updated its travel advice, with the Balearics having been placed on the "orange" list. This means that travel for tourist purposes is "strongly discouraged"; the measure takes effect from midnight Saturday.
Being on the orange list also entails an "urgent recommendation" for people returning from regions classified in this way to quarantine for two weeks. The Dutch health minister, Hugo de Jonge, is seeking to make this mandatory.
As well as the Balearics, Almeria, Burgos, Madrid, Navarre and Salamanca have been added to the Dutch orange list. Various other parts of Spain were already on the list, e.g. Zaragoza.
