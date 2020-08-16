Shares:

Calvia police, acting on reports and requests from government inspectors, have closed two establishments in Santa Ponsa for repeated non-compliance with Covid health regulations.

On Friday night, inspectors went to the two bars, having gone the previous night. Prior to the Thursday inspection, the police had itemised various infringements, e.g. lack of social distancing, failure to wear masks and group drinking with straws from cocktail bowls.

On Thursday, inspectors found that these infringements were continuing and warned the owners that the bars would be closed if there was further non-compliance. The inspectors returned on Friday and discovered that there were still the same breaches. Having failed to heed warnings and with clear evidence of risk of contagion, the closure of the two bars was ordered.