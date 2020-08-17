Deya, Majorca. 16-08-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Property prices fell by around 16% in some places in July, particularly in the Part Forana, according to the Idealista real estate website.

Prices were down by 14% in Artà; 16.5% in Cala Ratjada; 11% in Llubí; 8.2% in Canyamel, 8% in Capdepera; 7.8% in Esporles; 9.2% in Palmanyola; 12.2% in Sant Joan; 12.3% in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and 12.1% in Son Servera.

But it’s not all bad news, year-on-year prices increased by 15.6% in Soller; 17.5% in Valldemossa; 13.9% in Campos; 10.3% in Cala Millor; 10.3% in Consell; 14.5% in Deya; 8.2% in Felanitx; 15.2% in Porreres; 21.4% in Palma and 23.7% in Vilafranca de Bonany where the price per square meter is one of the lowest on the island at 1,389 euros.

The month-on-month price variation from June to July was not so pronounced, except in Artà where prices fell by 16.3% to 1,601 euros per m2 and by 7% in Son Servera to 2,011 euros per m2.

Idealista has 26,709 properties for sale in Majorca with 8,032 in Palma and 4,009 in Calvià.

The average cost of property in Majorca in July was 3.057 euros per m2, but you’ll pay a lot more than that in some places.

A home will set you back 7,643 euros per m2 in Formentera, 5,909 euros per m2 in Deya, 4,649 euros per m2 in Andratx, 4,268 per m2 in Calvia, 3,629 per m2 in Canyamel, 3,563 per m2 in Valldemossa; 3,407 per m2 in Soller and 2,984 euros per m2 in Palma.

The cheapest Municipality is Sa Pobla, which costs around 1,237 per m2.