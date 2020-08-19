Christoph Ploss, Transport and European Affairs Committee, German Bundestag. archive photo. 18-08-2020 Bundestag

A Deputy in the German Federal Parliament, Christoph Ploss, has told the newspaper 'Bild' that he wants a ban on tourist trips to Majorca, instead of recommending just doing PCR tests.

The German authorities recently added Spain to its list of risk zones, with the exception of the Canary Islands and travellers returning to Germany must undergo a PCR test and may have to quarantine.

Ploss, who’s a member of the Transport and European Affairs Committees in the 'Bundestag' says these measures are not strong enough and that trips to Majorca "should be banned" in view of the increasing number of infections.

German and UK tourists are the main visitors to the Balearic Islands and in August 2019 alone they accounted for 54.8% of tourists in the Islands, according to INE data.

The German Travel Agency Association estimates that 30,000 German tourists have bought organised trips to the Balearic Islands and that doesn’t include independent tourists.

Berlin's decision to include the Balearic Islands in its list of risk zones has already led to a raft cancellations and triggered concern about the Balearic economy.