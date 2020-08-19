Police
Twenty-three migrants detained in Majorca
Twenty-three migrants who had arrived in two boats were detained on Wednesday morning by the Guardia Civil.
Around 2.30, the Guardia Civil in Santanyi located eleven males in the area of the Ses Salines lighthouse. Their boat was subsequently found nearby. A few hours later, twelve other men were apprehended. Their boat had landed in Cala Santanyi.
Both boats had been detected by the external surveillance radar system. The 23 migrants were handed over to the National Police in Manacor.
