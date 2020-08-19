Queen Sofía & Princess Irene in Palma. 19-08-2020 Jaume Morey

Queen Sofía and Princess Irene paid another visit to Palma on Wednesday and stopped on the Paseo des Borne and were joined by close friends, the Frouchauds for afternoon tea on the terrace.

It’s the second time the sisters have taken a trip to the town centre, on August 5 they shopped at El Corte Inglés for about an hour looking at perfume, watches and shoes.

Many people spotted them and couldn’t resist getting their phones out and taking some photographs.

Doña Sofía arrived at Marivent Palace on July 27 with Princess Irene and Infant Elena and has kept a low profile during King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia’s visit to the Balearic Islands.

She has been left out of the controversy surrounding the former King Juan Carlos because she is not involved with his businesses.

The Royal couple have been estranged for several years, but stayed on at Zarzuela Palace after the abdication.

Don Jun Carlos’ decision to withdraw from public life last year did not affect Doña Sofía or her official agenda and his leaving the country won't change anything either.

Doña Sofía has only had a handful of engagements this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will return to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid after her holiday in the Balearic Islands and continue with Institutional activity as before.

Princess Irene of Greece, who lives with Doña Sofía in Madrid for part of the year, has been a constant source of moral support for her sister and usually accompanies her to public events.