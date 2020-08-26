Health
New 'Covid Express' Lines
The Ministry of Health is setting up four ‘Covid Express’ sample collection lines at Palacio de Congresos in Palma.
The idea is to set them up at locations which are separate from Health Centres and there are already plans to install another 4 in the car park at the old Son Dureta Hospital in Palma. The Health Department is also scouting locations for PCR analysis units in Manacor and Inca.
The increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks means more tests need to be carried out on close contacts of those who are infected and the Ministry of Health hopes the creation of these units will take the pressure off Primary Care Centres.
To deal with the second wave of Covid-19, the former headquarters of Angel 24, in Can Valero, is being turned into a coordinated tracking centre.
190 Primary Care Professionals in the Balearic Islands are reporting the results of PCR tests and tracking and monitoring the close contacts of positive cases.
