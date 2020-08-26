Francina Armengol, President of the Government announces new restrictions. 26-08-2020 CAIB

The President of the Balearic Government has just announced new regulations for the Balearic Islands.

Meetings of more than 10 people are banned in all areas; Masks are mandatory in more places, on promenades and at work and beaches will be closed at night.

