Coronavirus
New restrictions in the Balearics
The President of the Balearic Government has just announced new regulations for the Balearic Islands.
Meetings of more than 10 people are banned in all areas; Masks are mandatory in more places, on promenades and at work and beaches will be closed at night.
More details to come on this story.
