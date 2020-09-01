Health
Sewage leak
Sewage leak in Puerto Andratx.
Residents of Avenida Mateo Bosch in Puerto Andratx woke up to a very unpleasant smell on Tuesday morning.
A sewage pipe had broken at a local restaurant and residual water was still pouring across the terrace, across the road and into the sea by the time Andratx Police arrived at the scene.
An Environmental Inspector from the City Council eventually took care of the situation at around 08:00.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.