Sewage leak in Puerto Andratx. 01-09-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Residents of Avenida Mateo Bosch in Puerto Andratx woke up to a very unpleasant smell on Tuesday morning.

A sewage pipe had broken at a local restaurant and residual water was still pouring across the terrace, across the road and into the sea by the time Andratx Police arrived at the scene.

An Environmental Inspector from the City Council eventually took care of the situation at around 08:00.