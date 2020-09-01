Shares:

On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry's epidemiological service reported 174 new positive cases of coronavirus and five fatalities.

There have now been 244 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the total number of cases is 8,444, of whom 5,992 have recovered - 925 more than were reported on Monday. The number of active cases is 2,208; these are down 756 compared with Monday.

In Majorca, 300 people are in hospital, 23 of them for social reasons. There are 47 patients in intensive care. There are six people in hospital in Minorca, one of them in ICU, while in Ibiza there are three people in intensive care out of a total of 35 patients in hospital.