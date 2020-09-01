Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus cases, 1 September
On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry's epidemiological service reported 174 new positive cases of coronavirus and five fatalities.
There have now been 244 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the total number of cases is 8,444, of whom 5,992 have recovered - 925 more than were reported on Monday. The number of active cases is 2,208; these are down 756 compared with Monday.
In Majorca, 300 people are in hospital, 23 of them for social reasons. There are 47 patients in intensive care. There are six people in hospital in Minorca, one of them in ICU, while in Ibiza there are three people in intensive care out of a total of 35 patients in hospital.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.