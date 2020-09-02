Shares:

The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Formentera with 27.6 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.3 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 26.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 26.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 11.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ...............12.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................14.8 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 15.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 36 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 35 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 31 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola,............................... 29 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 56 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 53 (km/h)

Capdepera........................ ............................... 51 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola,............................... 46 (km/h)

Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 44 (km/h)

RAINFALL (MM)

Escorca, Son Torrella ..................................... 24.2 (mm)

Escorca, Lluc................................................... 23.4 (mm)

Arta- Colonia de Sant Pere..............................16.6 (mm)

Calvia, Es Capdella..........................................12.8 (mm)

Pollensa, port.................................................. 12.0 (mm)