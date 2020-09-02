The Guardia Civil's helicopter was needed to remove the body of the hiker. 02-09-2020 Daniel Espinosa

A 52-year-old hiker died on Wednesday afternoon when he fell from a 30-metre-high cliff on the Sa Vall Verde hiking route in Es Capdellà.

Calvia police, the Majorca Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil's mountain rescue groups, and ambulances went to the scene. It would appear, however, that the hiker, American, died instantly as a result of the impact of the fall.