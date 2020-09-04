Health minister Patricia Gómez, health ministry officials and mayors. 04-09-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, said on Friday that the health ministry will provide town halls with lists of people who need to quarantine so that municipal police forces can check that the quarantine is being complied with.

She made this announcement after a meeting with the mayors of the municipalities in the Balearics with the highest incidence rates of coronavirus. These municipalities may well be subject to new restrictions. The mayors called for there to be coordination and consensus in the event that restrictions are imposed.

There are fifteen municipalities which could be affected, eleven in Majorca, two in Minorca and two in Ibiza. In Palma, one of the eleven, restrictions would be specific to certain areas, which may also be the case in other municipalities. Apart from Palma, the municipalities are Alaro, Banyalbufar, Binissalem, Deya, Esporles, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Santa Maria and Valldemossa. In Deya, as has been noted, the situation would seem to have changed, with there no longer being active cases in the municipality.

The Minorca municipalities are Ciutadella and Sant Lluís. In Ibiza, they are Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni.