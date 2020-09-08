Weather
More storms coming
Weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms are still active in Majorca and the bad weather is likely to last until Wednesday, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.
Serra de Tramuntana and north and northeastern areas of Majorca are under orange alert and a yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the Island.
Aemet is forecasting cloudy skies with heavy showers, intense thunderstorms, hailstorms and moderate to strong northeasterly winds on Tuesday with warmer daytime temperatures and cooler nights.
The Mediterranean storm is causing a strong swell in most maritime areas, which is making the downpours and storms even worse.
Según el radar meteorológico, las precipitaciones sobre #Baleares van cesando y se desplazan hacia el este.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/sUKyN7evdw— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 7, 2020
99.4 litres per square metre of rain fell in Calvia on Monday; 82.9 litres per m2 in Andratx; 62.4 litres per m2 in Llucmajor; 61.8 litres per m2 in Palma Port and 51.4 litres per m2 in Banyalbufar.
Winds gusting at 68 km an hour were recorded in Capdepera at 04.20 and 67 km an hour at Minorca Airport at 05.10.
More than 600 lightning strikes were recorded between Majorca and the centre of Ibiza.
Precipitaciones hoy (en l/m2) #Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 7, 2020
(hasta 15 h.)
Calvià 116
Andratx 92
Llucmajor,CB 81
P.Palma 63
Banyalbufar 59
Sa Pobla 50
Lluc 46
Salines 45
Escorca 43
Muro 40
Santanyí 40
P.Pollença 38
Llucmajor 38
P.Sóller 35
Campos 35
continúa...
Radar: https://t.co/AVG2C7zvIm pic.twitter.com/AmXcKEEyzR
Incidents
112 Emergency Services responded to 68 incidents in the Balearic Islands on Monday. 60 of them were in Majorca, 6 in Ibiza and 2 in Minorca and most were caused by heavy rain.
Calvia, Palma and Andratx bore the brunt of the storms in Majorca which also caused a rock fall between Puerto Pollensa and Formentor Lighthouse, forcing the temporary closure of the Ma-2210.
Primeres conseqüències de la #DANA a #Mallorca @AjAndratx accès anegats a la platja @24h_tve @RTVEBalears pic.twitter.com/wOn4GeKCoY— LLUÍS MESTRES (@lluismestres18) September 7, 2020
In Palma, one lane of the Paseo Marítimo was closed from 07:00-09:00 because of flooding near Portopí.
In Cala Llamp, the Municipal Sports Centre and several homes were damaged by falling rocks or flooding and the lifeguard hut in Camp de Mar was severely damaged.
Al llarg del dia d'avui, especialment a Calvià i Andratx, actuam a petites inundacions, despreniments de pedres, quadres elèctrics, rescats i salvaments.— Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) September 7, 2020
Continuam!@112IllesBalears pic.twitter.com/50rZdg6Iea
