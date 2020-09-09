Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is cloudy and wet today with occasional sunshine, a high of 26 and a low of 15 degrees.
It’s 27 and sunny in Calvia with intermittent showers, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 15.
Llucmajor is 25 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers and a low of 17.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.
It’s mostly sunny in Muro with a top temperature of 27 degrees, afternoon showers and a low of 15.
Deya is 25 degrees with a mixture of sun and rain throughout the day and a low of 15.
