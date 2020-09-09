Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The maximum Temperature in the Balearic Islands is in capdepera with 27.9 Degrees
Maximum Temperatures
Capdepera............................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 27.1 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 27.1 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 26.9 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 26.9 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 9.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................13.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 13.7 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 14.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 19 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 18 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 16 (km/h)
Soller, port........................................................ 16 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 14 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 23 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Llucmajor.............................................................. 0.2mm
Sant Antoni de Portmany...................................... 0.1mm
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.