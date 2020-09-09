Shares:

The maximum Temperature in the Balearic Islands is in capdepera with 27.9 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Capdepera............................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 27.1 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 27.1 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 26.9 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 26.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 9.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................13.2 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 13.7 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 14.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 19 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 18 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 16 (km/h)

Soller, port........................................................ 16 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 14 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 23 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Llucmajor.............................................................. 0.2mm

Sant Antoni de Portmany...................................... 0.1mm