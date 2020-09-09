Spot the mention of Palma on the cover. 09-09-2020

Palma is featured in the latest edition of National Geographic Traveller. The report highlights the culture and gastronomy that are on offer all year round and the city's modern and cosmopolitan image.

The city's tourism councillor, Elena Navarro, points to there having been recent reports about Palma in other publications, such as Condé Nast Traveller, and to the increasing media impact on the UK market which is the result of efforts by the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation.

The latest report is evidence of "things that are being done well" in encouraging visitors to Palma. "It is good news that prominent international media with recognised prestige are interested in Palma and rate the city so positively."

The task for the foundation, Navarro explains, is to promote Palma as more than just a sun-and-beach destination. The city is also a genuine option for short stays and city breaks.

National Geographic Traveller is the UK's largest travel magazine and has received the award for best consumer travel magazine on four occasions. In the UK, some 300,000 copies are printed, while the website attracts millions of visits.