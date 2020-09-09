Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Wednesday
The Wednesday figures from the Balearic health ministry indicate that six more people have died as a result of coronavirus. Five of these people were residents of care homes for the elderly.
The ministry reports 329 new positive cases and a further 276 people having recovered. The number of active cases is given as 1,974.
In all, the health service is attending to 6,994 people. The majority of these are cases where people have recovered but are still being monitored.
The number of patients in hospitals in the Balearics is 404, six fewer than on Tuesday. In Majorca the number of patients has gone down by six to 332. The numbers in Minorca and Ibiza, eight and 64 respectively, remain unaltered. Intensive care numbers are down by two in Majorca (49) and are the same as Tuesday in Minorca and Ibiza - three and five.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.