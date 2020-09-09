Testing in Son Gotleu, Palma. 09-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Wednesday figures from the Balearic health ministry indicate that six more people have died as a result of coronavirus. Five of these people were residents of care homes for the elderly.

The ministry reports 329 new positive cases and a further 276 people having recovered. The number of active cases is given as 1,974.

In all, the health service is attending to 6,994 people. The majority of these are cases where people have recovered but are still being monitored.

The number of patients in hospitals in the Balearics is 404, six fewer than on Tuesday. In Majorca the number of patients has gone down by six to 332. The numbers in Minorca and Ibiza, eight and 64 respectively, remain unaltered. Intensive care numbers are down by two in Majorca (49) and are the same as Tuesday in Minorca and Ibiza - three and five.