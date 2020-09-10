Construction debris dumped in Camí de ses Argiles in Sant Jordi. 09-09-2020 @santjordipoble

A resident of Sant Jordi has uploaded images of tons of rubble and bags full of construction debris that have been dumped in Camí de ses Argiles in Sant Jordi when the green collection point is just a few metres away.

The images tweeted by @santjordipoble have gone viral.

Construction waste and debris is being abandoned in remote areas of the Balearic Islands on a regular basis and some people even drive to a different Municipality to dump it in places where the regulations are more lax.

Special Agents, who monitor fly-tipping, point out that waste collection has been newly regulated, with very concise stipulations and maximum amounts per user per day at specific collection points.

But the ban on dumping products such as asbestos often tempts people to abandon their waste in remote areas, which pollutes the environment and can lead to heavy fines and sanctions if they’re caught.

"Right now, Camí de ses Argiles in Sant Jordi ... 50 meters from the green dot!" the tweet says.

@EMAYA_Palma , Ara mateix, Camí de ses Argiles a Sant Jordi... A 50 metres del punt verd! pic.twitter.com/giUGSX47MB — SANTJORDIPOBLE (@santjordipoble) September 8, 2020