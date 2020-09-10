Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport........................... 27.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 26.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 26.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade
Buenos días #Baleares,— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 10, 2020
Durante la madrugada se han estado produciendo chubascos acompañados de tormenta especialmente en el mar.
Durante el día de hoy seguirán produciéndose también en tierra y esperamos que sean fuertes.@112IllesBalears #FMA 🟡 pic.twitter.com/qWlzZuN8dJ
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ...............11.4 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 13.8 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................14.1 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 15.0 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 37 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 34 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 45 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 30 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 28 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Escorca, Lluc........................................................ 9.7mm
Arta- Colonia de Sant Pere................................... 9.2mm
Capdepera............................................................ 5.1mm
Arta....................................................................... 4.4mm
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..................................... 4.0mm
