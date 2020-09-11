Palma, Majorca. 09-09-2020 Humphrey Carter

Palma is partly sunny partly cloudy today with scattered showers, a moderate northerly wind, a high of 29 and a low of 17 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Arenal.

It’s 25 degrees and cloudy in Estellencs with morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a low of 19.

Felanitx starts off wet and windy but the sun will come out later, the high is 29 degrees and the low is 18.

It’s an overcast, wet and windy morning in Santa Margalida but it’ll be 28 in the afternoon with an overnight low of 17 degrees.

Early morning rain in Escorca will be replaced by afternoon sunshine, a high of 25 and a low of 15.