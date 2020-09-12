Entertainment
Bye Bye 'Beethoven'
Majorcan tennis ace, Rafa Nadal has been out at sea all summer aboard his new boat, ‘Great White’ and is clearly loving his new toy because he’s just sold his yacht, 'Beethoven'.
The 23 metre beauty has been snapped up for an undisclosed amount by the Fierro family, who own the Cala Mitjana Estate in Felanitx which is also known as 'Can Fierro', according to defrancdigital.com.
The ‘Beethoven’ can accommodate 8 people, has bang up-to-date technology and is operational with just two crew members.
