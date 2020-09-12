Protest in Palma against the Spanish government. 12-09-2020 Laura Becerra

The National Police estimated that some 500 people took part in a Saturday protest in Palma against the Sánchez government's handling of the health crisis. Organised by the Foro Baleares de la Solidaridad y del Progreso, the protesters demanded the government's resignation.

Messages on banners included 'If we don't die of Covid, we'll starve' and 'Stop restrictions and fake news'. During the march, protesters stopped by a building where a Catalan pro-independence flag was draped from a balcony and shouted they were going to burn it.

The route of the march was from Plaça Espanya to the Balearic government's Consolar de Mar headquarters. Outside the HQ, the president of Foro Baleares, Sergio Bota, said that "I see people who refuse to be led by an indecent, criminal and incompetent government". He warned Sr. Sánchez and Sr. Iglesias (the Podemos second deputy prime minister) to be very careful. "Today, you have power, but the Spanish people have something you will never have: dignity and courage. Long live Spain!"

Bota also referred to the fact that September 12 "was the original day for Majorca Day". "It was changed to December 30* by the Armengol Catalanist government."

Among those taking part were members of Vox.

* It is in fact December 31.