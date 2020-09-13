Intensive care at Son Llàtzer Hospital. 13-09-2020

The Balearic health ministry has reverted to reporting coronavirus cases on a daily basis. For several weeks, accumulated figures for Friday to Sunday have been given, but the reporting is now as it was previously.

On Saturday, there were 269 new positive cases. The Sunday figure is 157. There haven't been further fatalities; the total remains 265.

Although twenty more people have left hospital, the number of patients in hospitals in the Balearics is 386, one more than on Friday. Sixty-six of these patients are in intensive care units, four of them having been admitted in the past 24 hours. In Majorca, there are 314 hospital patients, with 52 of them in intensive care. On Friday, these figures were 316 and 51 respectively.